WIC offers additional support to families during COVID-19 pandemic

(Pitt County, NC) — Do you have a child under age 5 years? Do you have a baby? Are you pregnant or breastfeeding? WIC is a Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children up to age 5 years. The WIC Program serves as a resource for clients to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services, and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for healthcare or other programs.

The WIC program has increased cash-value benefits for each active WIC participant to $35 per month through September 2021. This will enable clients to choose more fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. During this time, WIC participants will receive their eWIC benefits one month at a time.

The state continues to automatically load benefits onto the eWIC card. Clients are encouraged to download the BNFT app if they do not already have it on their smartphones to be able to see their monthly shopping list and currently available benefits.

In an effort to practice social distancing, most WIC, and Breastfeeding services for both new and current clients continue to be available by phone. Individuals, who have been affected by job losses, or who do not have enough food in the home, can contact Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393 to see if they qualify for these services. If it is more convenient, individuals can visit us online at www.nutritionnc.com and will be contacted by the WIC Program.