GREENVILLE, N.C. — Eligible clients including pregnant, breastfeeding, partially-breastfeeding and postpartum women, and children ages 2 through 4 can receive WIC farmer’s market benefits.

Each eligible person will receive a one-time issuance of the new benefit card in the amount of $30. The cards will be able to be used throughout the season but will expire October 29, 2023.

Applicants must live in North Carolina, meet income guidelines and have an identified nutrition/medical risk factor. The cards will be distributed throughout the summer, while supplies last. Eligible participants are required to apply in person at Pitt County Health Department`s WIC Office located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville.

Locally grown fruits and vegetables are in plentiful supply at the Leroy James Farmers Market located at 4560 County Home Road, Greenville. These foods contain vitamins, minerals and fiber which can boost the immune system, improve overall health and may prevent diabetes or aid in weight management.

The NC Agriculture website lists food availability by season. Click here to see it.