Wife of former Congressman Walter B. Jones to discuss Special Election in Greenville

The wife of now-deceased N.C. 3rd District Republican Congressman Walter B. Jones will join a candidate for her husband’s seat, to discuss the July 9 Special Election on Thursday in Greenville.
Joe Anne Jones and Republican candidate Dr. Joan Perry, who is in a runoff election this week against fellow Republican Dr. Greg Murphy to fill Jones’ spot, will speak about the upcoming Congressional District 3 Special Election at a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, at Greenville Town Common, located at 105 East 1st Street.
Congressman Walter B. Jones died in office on February 10, 2019.