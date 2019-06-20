Wife of former Congressman Walter B. Jones to discuss Special Election in Greenville

Steven Hardy-Braz is taking a ride.

"This is just a thrown together advocacy ride"

Up and down Worthington road in Pitt County to bring awareness to distracted driving, after a recent accident.

"Serious collision when a distracted driver was texting a driving hit a group of cyclists injured them significantly," said Steven Hardy-Braz, Worthington Awareness Ride

It's called the Worthington Advocacy Ride.7.3 miles looping around Route 43 and Old Rar Road.

"And we wanted to raise awareness. We see so many people distracted by their phones. We see them not paying attention to the road. Not being aware of the laws to share the roads change lanes to pass" said Braz

Hardy-Braz says he's been joined by many riders throughout the day on Saturday. Close to 4 dozen. He says it's symbolic.

"For other people, it's their only form of transportation so as a person of privilege I have a responsibility to be hot here to raise awareness for everybody to when we don't make these roads correctly that are complete. It’s dangerous." Said Braz

He's riding for safety.

"I mean look at Worthington it's a state road that goes into Winterville not a single sidewalk. Theirs a public school for our county that we pay for with our taxes there's church's there are private schools here there's a hugely popular park. No sidewalks." Said Braz

Fighting the heat, peddling for 12 hours, Hardy-Braz is hoping to complete 150 miles himself.

"We need to engineer it better enforce the laws better and educate people."