Wilber’s Barbecue to re-open late spring 2020

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro which opened in 1962 – will re-open late Spring 2020.

Although retired, Wilber Shirley will be a welcome presence and serve as advisor and mentor as Wilber’s builds upon its many decades of success.

“I’m proud to know that Wilber’s will not disappear and that Willis Underwood and my son-in-law, Dennis Monk, will be here to help guide it into the future. It grew beyond my wildest dreams and is part of our culture. Our method of cooking whole hogs over hardwood coals overnight is not easy or cheap, but it is the right way, and something we as a community take a lot of pride in,” said Shirley.

For decades, Wilber’s Barbecue has been a destination for fans from around the country.

When Wilber’s re-opens, fans will recognize the barbecue joint they have known and loved for generations – from the old fashioned ‘cue to the knotty pine paneling and red checkered tablecloths, familiar servers and tried-and-true pitmaster crew.

Wilber’s menu will be condensed and centered around the pit and the meats that come from it, with its barbecue sandwich as the star, served alongside Wilber’s classics, scratch sides, and desserts.

