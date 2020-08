WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston Fire/Rescue/EMS responded to a large apartment fire Sunday evening.

According to a Martin County Communications representative, the call came in around 9:00 p.m. that a cluster of apartments at 1004 W Main St. were engulfed in flames.

All of the town’s available units responded to the call.

At this time, there are no reported injuries from the fire.

Stick with WNCT for more updates.