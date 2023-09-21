WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — Martin County Narcotics Unit and Greenville Regional Drug Task Force members concluded a months-long drug trafficking investigation on September 14 with the arrest of two people.

When the investigation was ongoing, detectives executed a search warrant in Williamston, which led to the seizure of 470 grams of cocaine, 402 grams of marijuana, $2,727 and one firearm.

Trent Demond Bellmany was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of firearm with intent to manufacture sale and deliver cocaine as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bertie Martin Regional Jail is currently holding him under a $500,000 secured bond.

Direatha Deshanna Rodgers was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver cocaine as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was also booked into Bertie Martin Regional Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.