Williamston officials moving ahead with demolition of condemned building

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The demolition project for a condemned building in Williamston is set to start next week.

Williamston town commissioners accepted a project big from Jones & Smith Contractors during their meeting on Monday. The bid came in at $125,000.

Right now, a section of Main Street and the parking lot behind the Old Tarheel Apartment building is closed. Town leaders said they are excited to be moving forward with the project.

“We met the contractors out there (Monday) to have us and them talk over things before they start,” said Zach Dickerson, the Town of Williamston planning and downtown marketing coordinator. “I’m just glad it’s getting underway. The sooner this gets underway the sooner we can open Main Street back up. The sooner our businesses can get back to normal.”

All the work on the demolition of the condemned building is set to be complete by late September, officials said.