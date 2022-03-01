WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston police are investigating after they said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.

On February 27 at approximately 12:45 a.m., officers with the Williamston Police Department were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 800 East Boulevard after getting a call of an altercation in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found Nathan Hurst dead after they said he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

Officials with the Williamston Police Department contacted the NC State Bureau of Investigation for assistance with the investigation, which is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).