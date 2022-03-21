WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Monday was World Down Syndrome Day. Since 2012, the United Nations has recognized March 21st as a day to celebrate and raise awareness for those who live with it.

In honor of the day, Williamston Primary School held a special event to celebrate Sammy McDaniel, a first-grader with Down Syndrome who loves superheroes.

As kids anticipated meeting some of their favorite superheroes, excitement ran up and down the halls. And while all the kids got to participate, it was all for Sammy on World Down Syndrome Day.

“I think Sammy is a superhero because he makes everyone smile,” said Rook, another first-grader and Sammy’s friend.

Sammy’s mom, Amanda McDaniel said it’s an important day to raise awareness.

“They are not limited by their abilities. They have the same abilities as everybody else. Everybody else is. Just like he is,” said McDaniel.

The event was organized by Gary Manning, owner of Shaw’s Barbecue, whose restaurant is right next to Sammy’s house.

“There’s a fence, and we have to keep up behind the restaurant in the back yard, and I heard somebody one day say, ‘Who are you?’ And I looked up and couldn’t find him, and so I walked over the fence and it was Sammy,” said Manning.

He added that after talking with Sammy, he learned that he loves superheroes.

“I went online and looked and found this wonderful operation out of Raleigh, it’s called Operation Superhero, and they offered to come here (Monday) at no charge … they accept donations, but they just do it out of the kindness of their heart,” he said.

Sammy’s mom said, he is her real-life superhero.

“He’s shown me more about love and affection than I have probably shown him,” she said.