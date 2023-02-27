WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Work has begun by the Town of Williamston to complete the project that began last year when Ginko trees were removed from the downtown district.

Williamston Town Planner Cameron Braddy told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove in an email that since the Ginko trees in the downtown area were removed, the town staff has been researching the next step. The Ginko trees were removed due to their smell, fruit and issues with roots damaging water and sewer lines under the sidewalks.

“Since then, Town staff has been researching replacing these with a more downtown-friendly species as well other potential enhancements,” Braddy said in a statement. “At this time, we just completed pruning of the Crepe Myrtle trees that were left along Main Street and Washington Street and are planning on having new trees installed in March.

“After discussions with an arborist, we plan to install additional various species of Crepe Myrtles in places where the Gingkoes were removed.”

Braddy said the town is researching costs and seeing if they can include other downtown improvements like fixing light fixtures, sidewalk and alley improvements and more.