WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you.

Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown.

This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the past several years.

“The goal of this phase specifically is to connect all of the amenities down there at the river. So it gives us space for pedestrians, fishers, walkers, bikers and stuff. It’s kind of a connection to everything all at once without having to get in the car and drive to another area,” said Williamston Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Cameron Braddy.

Braddy said that once the town pursues more grant opportunities, look at permits and environmental reviews, construction for the boardwalk will start. The construction is set to start this summer or fall and it will take a year to complete.