Williamston town council approve brewery ordinance

The town of Williamston is looking for ways to bring new life to the town and restore the community, especially downtown.

“You have work and home but want people to have a third place where they can just meet and hangout spend time with their friends and create a downtown that’s for everybody,” said Zach Dickerson, downtown marketing coordinator for the town of Williamston.

Williamston town council unanimously approved a zoning ordinance for breweries and micropubs and now they’ll be allowed in the downtown area and central business district.

“We’re excited to invite people to open up businesses to grow Martin County young entrepreneurs coming back to the area that’s something were really excited about and we know that breweries microbreweries brew pubs enhance downtowns,” said Chase Connor, director of Martin County Chamber of Commerce.

This is the town’s effort to bring more business, economic development, and revitalize the downtown area. The town is currently repairing three buildings as part of a community development block grant.

The people of Williamston are happy about the changes and want more businesses in the area.

“I think this will be a good idea for Martin County. It’s something that will help kind of bring the citizens together as one,” said Sherone Spruill, employee at Martin County Transit.

“I feel like it would be okay being that Williamston is already a small town and really don’t have much and the town really needs something,” said Williamston resident, Elijah Moore.

With the revitalization project and recent ordinance, the town hopes people see they’re pushing to make changes.

“It really shows the investment in the future. We’re seeing these ordinances pass and were seeing people think ‘Okay, how can we make the county better how can we make unique and better decisions,” said Connor.

The town is currently looking to recruit breweries to come to the area.