Wilmington concrete company breaks ground at Holly Ridge’s Camp Davis

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wilmington company is making some concrete changes and expanding its services.

Crete Solutions showed off its newest facility at Camp Davis Industrial Park in Holly Ridge during a ground breaking ceremony Friday morning.

The company makes concrete and delivers it to job sites and projects like North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The new building will provide seven jobs.

Crete Solutions’ President says the Holly Ridge location is central to reaching their customers.

“So is to serve this market, Jacksonville to the north, and Wilmington to the south, as it’s growing markets. This is a good​ area in between,” said Bill West, Crete Solutions’ President.

It’s the second business to move to the industiral park since last fall.

The executive director for Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development Mark Sutherland says the new businesss will help with tax revenue.

“We can have better roads, we can improve the schools, we can pay teachers more, we can support parks and recreation, so on a lot of fronts this is a big deal,” said Sutherland.

During the ceremony, Holly Ridge town leaders announced another Wilmington company will be moving to Onslow County.

Atlantic Seafood is set to build a 62,500 square-foot facility in the same area.

Crete Solutions’ building is expected to be complete by October.