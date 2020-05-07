Wilmington Health begins COVID-19 swab testing at open-air sites

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This week, Wilmington Health begins providing COVID-19 swab testing at open-air sites located at their Jacksonville location at 1000 Brabham Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for the community and local employers.

Last week, Wilmington Health started COVID-19 Swab Testing at their 1802 S 17th Street and Porters Neck locations in Wilmington.

Patients may call the COVID-19 Hotline at 910-341-3400 to receive a prescreening exam, telehealth visit with a provider, and arrange a time to arrive at one of the drive-through testing open air sites.

According to Dr. Matthew Sincock, Wilmington Health Infectious Disease Expert, “COVID-19 Testing remains a fluid situation and Wilmington Health is making testing more feasible. As with all prior testing scenarios, test kits will be dispersed and possibly depleted at unpredictable rates.”

Patients do not need to be established with any provider at Wilmington Health to receive care for this service.

For general medical visits and non-emergency care, Wilmington Health can also support patients by scheduling a WH Anywhere Virtual Telehealth Visit.

Providers can use this tool, when appropriate so that patients can receive care from the convenience of their own homes.

Wilmington Health’s CEO Jeff James says, “Community-wide testing is imperative for restarting the economy. Wilmington Health is pleased to be able to provide this service to our patients and the community. Over the next several weeks we will see testing improve and turnaround times decrease. Wilmington Health is committed to being at the forefront of these improvements as approved by our Infectious Disease experts.”

Unless symptoms indicate the need for an in-person visit, many medical concerns can be assessed and treated virtually. Established and new patients can text 839-894, chat on the Wilmington Health website, call 910-341-3400, or call a provider’s office directly to schedule their virtual visit.