Wilmington man wanted for assaulting ex-girlfriend with machete

Local

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a male suspect wanted for brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete, resulting in life-threatening wounds.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, February 1, officers responded to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue in reference to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon their arrival, they located a 28-year-old female victim suffering from several life-threatening wounds.

Prior to being transported to NHRMC, the victim told police she had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Bailey Alexander White.

White left the area in a 2017 black Nissan with license plate: PHZ7073. If you see White or the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

All other information should be reported to the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or through the Wilmington, NC PD app. As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, the victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

