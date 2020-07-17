Wilmington police looking for the mother of newborn left in trash can

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Wilmington Police Department is looking for the mother of a newborn boy who was left in a trash can Thursday afternoon.

The baby was discovered by a citizen who was out walking in the 3600 block of Fairview Drive and heard the cries of a baby coming from a trash can in a nearby church parking lot.

The witness rescued the baby and called 911.

The baby was transported by EMS and doctors gave an update and said the baby is healthy and doing well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the mother is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Tip708.com.