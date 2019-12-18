Wilson Co. construction worker wins $200,000 lottery prize

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wilson County man tested his luck on Friday the 13th as he won a $200,000 prize from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Christopher Bullock of Lucama says he turned what’s known as an unlucky day into a lucky one.

“I really am lucky,” Bullock said. “It feels amazing to win any day, let alone on one that’s not lucky.”

Bullock, who operates a front loader tractor, said he was watching ‘My Name is Earl’ on TV when he decided to try his luck.

“I just had the thought to get a lottery ticket,” Bullock said. “I made some extra money last week, so I figured, ‘Why not?’”

Bullock made a trip to the Oasis on U.S. 301 in Lucama and bought a GOLD scratch-off ticket.

“I thought I’d only won $1,000 at first,” Bullock said. “When I saw that I won $200,000, I about had a heart attack. I was shocked.”

Bullock claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,491. He said he plans to use the money to get a black, four-door, Chevrolet pickup truck.

The $5 game launched in December with four top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain.

Ticket sales from games like GOLD make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.