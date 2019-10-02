WILSON, NC (WNCT) – The Wilson County Public Library said during the month of October, all branches will accept canned food donations to cancel overdue book fines.
Library officials said for every non-expired canned food item patrons bring to the library, they can get $5 off their overdue book fines.
Anyone is welcome to donate food, even if they don’t owe any overdue fines, library staff said.
Wilson Co. library accepting canned food to cancel overdue fees
