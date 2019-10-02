Live Now
Wilson Co. library accepting canned food to cancel overdue fees

Wilson County, NC Public Library, via WCPL Facebook page

WILSON, NC (WNCT) – The Wilson County Public Library said during the month of October, all branches will accept canned food donations to cancel overdue book fines.

Library officials said for every non-expired canned food item patrons bring to the library, they can get $5 off their overdue book fines.

Anyone is welcome to donate food, even if they don’t owe any overdue fines, library staff said.

