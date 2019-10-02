Wilson Co. library accepting canned food to cancel overdue fees

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - Lowe's Home Improvement stores in Greenville and Winterville will host a job fair this Wednesday to fill a total of 150 jobs.

Most Lowe's stores nationwide are participating in "Walk-in Wednesday" job fairs, which will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday.

At this event, anyone is welcome to walk into any Lowe's store and have an interview for available positions at the store, with a possibility to receive "on-the-spot offers for full-time and part-time roles," the company said.

Lowe's officials said the company hopes to fill a total of 150 permanent, year-round positions at its Greenville store, located at 3840 East 10th Street, and its Winterville store, located at 800 Thomas Langston Road.

Some of the available jobs at local Lowe's stores include department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, Pro customer service associates, merchandise service team, receivers, unloaders, and load pullers, the company said.

To search for open jobs at Lowe's stores in your area, visit the Lowe's Jobs website.