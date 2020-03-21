Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Wilson County received notice from the State Lab of an additional positive test for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to three, according to the Wilson County Government Facebook page.

“This case is a male and is directly related to travel out of state, so it is not a surprise. This case is not related to the two other cases,” said Teresa Ellen, Health Director. “The individual is isolated at home and doing well. Staff are working on the tracing of any contacts.”

The Wilson County Health Department’s Communicable Disease team continues working with state officials and local agencies to closely monitor COVID-19.

The majority of tests continue to return negative.

