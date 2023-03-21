WILSON, N.C. — Abraham Hernandez of Wilson took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in the new $5,000,000 Ultimate scratch-off game.

Hernandez bought his lucky ticket from Mar-Mac Express Mart on U.S. 117 South in Dudley. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game debuted this month with five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Five $5 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart™ program educates and empowers North Carolinians to make smart decisions when they play the lottery. March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the lottery highlights Play Smart to help ensure when North Carolinians play the lottery it doesn’t become more than a game. Visit nclottery.com/PlaySmart to learn how the Play Smart program helps someone create a game plan to keep lottery play fun. If you or someone you know needs support, visit morethanagame.nc.gov/ for free, confidential help.