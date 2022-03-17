RALEIGH, N.C. – Phyllis Crowder of Wilson tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Crowder bought her lucky Premier Cash ticket from S & S Mini Mart on Pender Street in Wilson. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The Premier Cash game launched in August with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $3.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wilson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.