Wilson man arrested after highspeed chase in stolen vehicle

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after he leads officials on a highspeed chase Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was sitting on US-264 near the 478-mile marker conducting speed checks.

A single-vehicle was traveling westbound at high speed.

Officials said the driver’s speed was 99 mph and he failed to stop for the officer.

The vehicle was chased into Nash county where the vehicle got wrecked on Memory Lane off of Hunter Hill Road.

Several occupants attempted to flee from the vehicle.

The passenger was captured near the fence and the driver was captured a short distance from the vehicle, officials said.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Wilson County.

The driver, Damien DaShawn Reid of Wilson was taken into custody and charged with flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.