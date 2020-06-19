Wilson man sentenced to 10 years for ammunition charge related to shooting at highway patrolman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Wilson man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition.

According to court documents, on January 14, 2019, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Harrell conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by John David Jones, 38, for illegally towing another vehicle. During the traffic stop, Jones fired several 9mm rounds into the windshield of Trooper Harrell’s patrol car, striking Trooper Harrell in the cheek and forehead.

Jones fled the scene and Trooper Harrell pursued him until Jones made a U-Turn and rammed Trooper Harrell’s patrol vehicle head-on.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators recovered multiple 9mm shell casings, and the defendant’s DNA was found on a recovered shell casing.

This case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.