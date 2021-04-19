Wilson police investigating shooting that kills man

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilson police are investigating a shooting incident on Sunday that left a man dead after a fight.

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Gay Street for an escort to remove belongings. A call came in shortly after that a number of people were fighting near the location.

When police arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in the park located at the 300 block of Pender Street. The victim was identified as Nicholas J. Ellis, 25, of Wilson.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.