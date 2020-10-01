Wilson police searching for missing 30-year-old, vehicle located

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) The wife of a missing man located her husband’s vehicle on September 28, according to the Wilson Police Department.

Officers of the Wilson Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hillcrest Drive regarding a missing person.

28-year-old Anita Arreloa of Wilson told officers that her husband, 30 year old Yoni Aguilar Gamas of Wilson had been missing since September 26.

Arreloa stated that her husband left the residence after having a domestic dispute.

On September 28, Arreloa located the vehicle her husband was last seen driving at a previous residence located in the 3600 block of US 301 N Highway.

Gamas was not located with the vehicle and he is considered endangered due to previous medical conditions.

Gamas was last seen wearing the following a brown t-shirt with jeans and black work boots.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case or the location of Yoni A. Gamas to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.