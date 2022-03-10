WINTERVILLE, N.C. — UScellular on Thursday announced the three winners of its 8th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit.

A celebration event was held at the local Winterville Club located at 621 West Fire Road.

Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Mehkinzie S. received $250 for 1 st Place

Place Khamiah S. received $150 for 2 nd Place

Place Aubrey K. received $100 for 3rd Place

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in U.S. Cellular’s Pitt County locations at 207 S.E. Greenville Blvd. and 4225 Winterville Parkway in Winterville.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members here in Pitt County used to create their art,” said Patricia Guthrie, Greenville sales manager at UScellular. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

All of our participating Club members had a blast competing in this year’s competition and are so excited to crown a champion with our community leaders and UScellular staff,” said Anastasia Hunter, Jack Minges Unit director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

“This is a great opportunity for the members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit to express their artistic creativity to highlight African American achievements in STEM,’ said Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines. “Congratulations to all who showcase their talent during the Annual UScellular Black History Month Art Contest.”

