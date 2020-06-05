Winterville 35th Watermelon Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Winterville Watermelon Festival Planning Committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s festival previously planned for August.

The committee says, “We regret having to make this decision but it decided with much consideration. We were not sure if groups of several thousand would be allowed to gather by the end of August.”

Also, they were at the point of having to pay nonrefundable deposits for bands and could not financially chance the loss of those payments if pandemic guidelines would not allow the festival to take place.

In addition to the payment of deposits for bands, arrangements needed to be made to secure the stage and sound equipment, food vendors, and commercial vendors.

June 1 was the deadline for securing the 4-day contract with the amusement ride company.

By canceling now, food vendors, entertainment, and rides have an opportunity to go to another event in another state that is open for business already and fundraising needed to be done to pay for the events at the festival, the committee says.

This would have been the 35th Watermelon Festival.