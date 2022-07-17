WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a special day at Winterville’s train depot as the town and its residents celebrated its 125th anniversary on Saturday.

Not only was the town celebrating the past 125 years, but also the progress the town has made. The celebration was hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. Organizers of the event said it’s not only important to continue to grow but to also remember where they come from. That’s also why the town is celebrating A.G. Cox’s birthday, which is on July 16.

“A.G. Cox owned the property that is now Winterville, so the community grew around the cotton plant and around the railroad. And that was in the 1890s,” said Jesse Riggs, Winterville’s official historian.

Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines said the town has a lot to celebrate over the last 125 years. He said the town is going in a good direction, using himself as one example.

“Standing here I’m a part of history, you know, being the first African-American mayor in the town of Winterville,” said Hines. “So that in itself is a part of this 125 years.”

As Winterville continues to make history, its population also continues to grow. Hines said they’ve grown from a very small town to around 10,000 people now.

Going into year 126, the community wants to remember the past while continuing to make strides. That’s what they did Saturday with food trucks, live music and games. Organizers said they look forward to more years in Winterville and continuing to make the town even better.

“We focus a lot on our businesses, of course, but we focus on helping them thrive in order to create a good place to live and work,” said Rebecca Caveness, executive director of Winterville Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers of the event added they are indebted to all who have served Winterville as town officials, along with the numerous public service capacities and positions, all of whom have made Winterville what it is.