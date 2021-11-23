Winterville Chamber of Commerce collecting turkeys for people in need

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Winterville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second year of providing 82 meals to people in need.

Since the start of COVID-19, the organization began helping people in need who were having a hard time getting the food they needed. They provided 48 meals last year.

Since then they have doubled their goal to 82 meals, and it is not possible without the organization and businesses in the community that funded this. The Winterville Chamber of Commerce worked with social workers and other non-profits that purchased pre-cooked meals from Publix. The meals include turkey and other side dishes like mashed potatoes.

“Each meal box feeds seven to 10 people. So it’s a lot. Last year we only did 48 so we nearly doubled our goal. So I’m excited about that,” said Rebecca Caveness, assistant director with the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are here to help any family in Pitt County,” said Glenda White, President of the Winterville Chamber.

Since there are only 82 meals provided, if someone shows up and they don’t have the ability to provide a meal, they reach out to non-profits, churches, and other organizations in the community to help those individuals and families.