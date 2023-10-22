BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A chef from Winterville is one of 12 finalists in the Own Your Own Million Dollar Nationwide Restaurant Challenge.

The event, which was held Saturday in downtown Burgaw, featured 24 chefs from across the country. Jessica Maurer with OYO said in a media release that over 200 area residents participated as community judges and cast their votes for their favorite chefs and concepts.

The 12 finalists will next compete in a series of challenges this coming week. The winner gets the keys to a restaurant space at 106-108 W. Courthouse Ave. in Burgaw, along with up to $1 million to build and outfit the space.

The finalists are:

Matthew Cole, Winterville

Nathaniel Blanford, Cincinnati

Shawn Buskirk, Holly Ridge

Christopher Carlo, Waterford, Mich.

Mandy Chow, Wilmington

Zachary Fabian, Jersey City, NJ

Joe Friday, Toronto, Canada

Penny Hayes, Myrtle Beach, SC

Brandon Hunsaker, Escondido, Calif

Khristen Hunter, Wilmington

Karoline Schwartz, Tabernash, Col.

Bart Weber, Hickory

Below is more information on the competition.

=====

It’s no secret that the American Dream of owning your own business is out of reach for many due to economic barriers. Social entrepreneur and OYO founder, Richard Johnson, is hoping to change that. Own Your Own is designed to give hopeful entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with investors, open small businesses and help revitalize historic downtowns.

These finalists, selected from a group of over 500 applicants, represent eight states and a wide range of concepts.

Community judges were selected by lottery and provided with information on each of the 24 chefs prior to today’s competition. They were then asked to visit each chef today at their pop-up kitchen along W. Courthouse Ave. and rank each of them on their personality, presentation, taste of their signature dish, and concept.

The cookoff was also judged by a panel of local award-winning judges, including Christi Ferretti of Pine Valley Market, Myra and James McDuffie of Mema’s Chick’n & Ribs, Keith Rhodes of Catch, Bill Scott of Cape Fear Seafood Company and Kevin and Emmaline Kozak of Burgaw Brewing.

The remaining 12 contestants will present business plans, from which six will be selected to work shifts in the judge’s restaurants. A Grand Finale dinner on Oct. 29th will feature the final two contestants, each serving a three-course meal to 50 VIP guests and judges. Everyone attending will cast their votes and the first OYO Nationwide Restaurant Competition winner will be crowned.