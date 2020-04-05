Winterville church gives free meals and supplies to community

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville spent their Palm Sunday giving back to the community.



Church volunteers handing out food and supplies to people in their cars.

As cars lined the sidewalks, church members in masks and gloves handed out free dinners and supplies to people in their vehicles.

“We wanted dinner to be on us. We wanted to do that because we care,” said Rebuild Christian Center Church Pastor Darron Carmon.

While people waited in line, the churches band sang songs underneath a tent outside.

The church band played music for people in their cars.

The supplies and food all came from donations within the church, and Pastor Carmon says they’ll continue to hold events like this until the pandemic is over.

“As long as COVID-19 is aggressive, we’re going to be even more aggressive. We’re up for the task, we’re ready for it,” said Pastor Carmon.