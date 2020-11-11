Winterville Historical & Arts Society hosts Veterans Day celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Communities across the East held events to thank local men and women for their service on Veterans Day.

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society hosted one of those gatherings on Wednesday, with social distancing due to the coronavirus.

Members held an open house to honor veterans and members of the ROTC, both active duty and retired.

The gathering gave guests a chance to get out of the house, have a good time, and share a cup of coffee. It also gave people from all military branches a chance to remember their time of service, like John Relford, who spend 21 years in the U.S. Army.

We’re here because of those that did visit today… It makes me feel good that we could do this to bring them [veterans] out to relax, said 1SG John Relford, U.S. Army Veteran/Event Coordinator.

On behalf of 9OYS, we thank all of our veterans for your service– not just today, but everyday.