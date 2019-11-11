Winterville honors veterans with annual celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Winterville hosted its 20th annual Veterans Day celebration Monday.

They blocked off Railroad Street at Main, right in front of the police department.

Dan Mayo with Pitt Community College was the guest speaker.

Folks say events like these are so important because people, who have fought for our freedom, need to know how much they’re appreciated and it’s also important to make sure everyone remembers the sacrifices these men and women went through to keep us safe.

Tony Moore is a town council member in Winterville, he said, “They say 50% of people don’t know anything about the Vietnam War, there was a program on TV last night that lasted 3 hours all about that war and it reminded me just how many lives were lost, this is the most important day of the year to me, my father was a veteran and without them, we wouldn’t be a country, they’re very important.”

Folks in attendance had the chance to stand up and say the names of family members who lost their lives in battle.

They also honored veterans that were in attendance by having them stand and say their name.