Winterville hosting Juneteenth event on Wednesday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we approach Juneteenth this Saturday, Winterville is joining other communities in hosting an event that hopes to educate the community about the day and also help local business owners.

City of Greenville to host Juneteenth event, showcasing minority and women-owned businesses

Creative Dezigns Event Center at 2323 Elaines Way B in Winterville is inviting a motivational speaker to honor the significance of the day. The business will also be hosting a fashion show and dance performance.

While Juneteenth is Saturday, this pop-up event will be Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. There will also be 10 vendors at the event.

“There needs to be some awareness of cultural events that don’t just affect African American people but all people,” said Rozetta Davis, owner of Everything is From the Heart Boutique. Also, with this event, all businesses are important, whether you’re small or not.”