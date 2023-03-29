WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A brand new grocery store is coming to Winterville soon.

Ground will break on Lowes Foods within the next couple of months. The grocery store will be near the intersection of Winterville Parkway and Fire Tower Road. Town officials said they are excited for the development and adding it will bring needed commercial growth to the area.

“Any commercial growth is great for the town, we have a lot of residential growth, so when we get commercial growth like this that complements our residential growth, it’s really what we’re trying to attract as well,” said Winterville Economic Development Planner Stephen Penn.

The development will also include 17 additional retail spaces and construction is expected to last for a year.