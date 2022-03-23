WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When you think of safe North Carolina cities, you can also include Winterville in that group.

The town is ranked fourth on a top safest cities list by “SafeWise.” The community’s economic development planner said this puts them on the map, especially when people from outside the area are looking for a place to live or start a business.

“You have a lot of people moving to Winterville from the northeast. And even as far as California, out West too, find Winterville because of our safety and our quality of life,” said Winterville Economic Development Planner Stephen Penn. “So that’s something that’s really attracting a lot of families and retirees and young professionals to Winterville.”

Town officials say they’re proud of consistently being on the SafeWise top ten list, making the ranks for several years.