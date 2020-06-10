Winterville man charged with first-degree kidnapping

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Winterville man has been arrested on first-degree kidnapping charges.

At approxiamtely 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female in distress who was driving and requesting help. She was located by Ayden Police Department.

Deputies interviewed the victim and determined that a possible domestic assault had occurred, and called an ambulance due to obvious physical injuries.

Officials said, warrants were obtained for 32 year old Cantrell Jovane Floyd of Winterville on the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping

Assault by strangulation

Assault on a female

Interfere with emergency communication

Communicating threats

Deputies searched Floyd’s residence and discovered him hiding in a bedroom closet. He was arrested without incident.

He remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.