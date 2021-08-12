Winterville pastor arrested in Tennesse on theft charges

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The pastor of Ignite Church located in Winterville was arrested in Tennesse on theft charges.

Officials say Pastor Jake Moore was arrested Wednesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge ranging from $10,000 to $60,000.

He was placed in the Anderson County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond. Moore has posted bail since yesterday.

Pastor Jake Moore of Ignite Church released the following statement:

“I was shocked to learn of this allegation which relates to a disagreement with the leadership of a church in Clinton, TN with which I was previously employed. I took immediate steps to return to Tennessee and address it. I am not guilty of this single charge, am retaining legal counsel in Tennessee, and intend to vigorously defend myself. I am very grateful for the support of the leadership of Ignite Church and look forward to continuing to serve its members and this community.”

According to Ignite Church website, Moore joined Ignite’s staff in January of 2020.

No further information was released at this time.