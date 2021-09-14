Winterville police looking for juvenile missing since last Saturday

Ty’mire Tyson (Winterville Police photos)

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are looking for a juvenile who has been missing since last Saturday.

Police were dispatched to a residence just after midnight on Sept. 11 to a report of a missing juvenile. Ty’mire Tyson is originally from Tarboro and was visiting the people in the Winterville home when he went missing.

Officials say he has ties to the Greenville and Pitt County area. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white shoes. He is 15, 5-foot-6 and 100 pounds.

Any information on his whereabouts please contact the Winterville Police Department.

