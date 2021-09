WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police say they are looking for a runaway teen.

Officials say Bryan’tae Rhodes was last seen on Wednesday at the South Haven Apartments at 5:15 p.m. in the company of Falonza Parker. She is 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black shorts.

Contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141