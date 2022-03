WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who they said stole over $400 worth of groceries.

The incident happened on Feb. 28 at the Food Lion at 4822 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.