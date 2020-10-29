Winterville police searching for suspect wanted for larceny

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Bar’brionna Cannon.

Cannon is wanted for larceny that occurred at Fred’s Food Club on October 28 where $9,960 was stolen from a customer at the store during a transaction involving the purchase of cigarettes.

Cannon was last seen leaving Fred’s Food Club in a gold Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.