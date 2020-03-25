Winterville police searching for suspects wanted for counterfeit payroll checks

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying several persons of interest in reference to a fraud case involving the passing of counterfeit payroll checks.

Officials said the checks were passed on March 6, 2020, through March 25, 2020.

The individuals were seen passing checks in Greenville and Raleigh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.