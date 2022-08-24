WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn.

“My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. “He’s very far distance behind the vehicle. But he’s getting a constant braking motion for roughly a mile-and-a-half from the police officer, who then turns into our neighborhood. So it was all very, very bizarre.”

It took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Winterville Police Chief Ryan Willhite told 9OYS the officers were patrolling the neighborhood after recent vehicle break-ins.

Willhite said the police officer was driving slowly to check for suspicious activity.

After driving home from work, Braxton Pettyjohn was parked in front of his house for five to 10 minutes before police came to his car.

“He came to my car and didn’t identify himself, didn’t give me a cause of why he pulled me over and proceeded to ask for my ID,” Braxton said. “I gave it to him. And they proceeded to run my ID.”

Willhite said both officers gave their names to Braxton’s mother after Braxton went inside and she came out and approached the officers. Willhite also said one of the officers did identify themselves to Braxton.

Willhite said Braxton wouldn’t tell the officers he was parked in front of his residence, and it took the officers a while to figure that out.

“I used my constitutional right to remain silent. I let them do their thing and after about a 15-to-20 minute stop, which is definitely absurd, very long — that’s when it ended,” said Braxton.

Ora Lee Pettyjohn said she went to the police department to file a complaint and asked to speak with Willhite, but was told he was unavailable. Willhite said other officers spoke to her.

Later, both Ora Lee Pettyjohn and Willhite posted their respective accounts of the situation on Facebook.

When asked why he posted on Facebook instead of talking with the family directly, Willhite said he felt like he needed to come to the defense of some of his officers and “it was the tipping point.”

This incident is under investigation.