Winterville teen charged with second-degree arson, breaking and entering

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Winterville teen has been charged with second-degree arson after setting a Winterville home on fire.

On Friday, July 17, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a breaking and entering with a suspicious fire at the residence located at 2107 Vale Court in Winterville.

The home was not occupied by the owner at the time of the fire.

Investigators determined that the fire in the residence had been purposefully set.

As a result of the investigation, detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of David Tarrant, 18, of Winterville.

Tarrant was arrested on July 22 and charged with:

Breaking and entering

Second-degree arson

Tarrant was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

He was released on a $35,000 bond.