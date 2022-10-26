WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Winterville will be holding an event to promote bicycle and pedestrian safety.

On Saturday, the town of Winterville is holding the Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety educational Traffic Garden. The event will be at Hillcrest Park, located at 2418 Carmon St. and starts at 2 pm.

The city of Winterville is teaming up with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health, and other community groups to teach all ages about road safety in a protected environment.

Traffic gardens are growing in popularity across the country. The Town of Winterville reports this will be the first of its kind in Eastern North Carolina.

The Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will be established using AARP Community Challenge grant dollars secured by BikeWalk NC and unanimously supported by the Town of Winterville’s Town Council at its June meeting. It will repurpose the unstriped portion of Winterville’s Hillcrest Park parking lot.

“It brings me joy to know our community will be exposed to the safety aspects of riding bikes,” Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines said.

BikeWalkNC’s Director, Terry Lansdell celebrates the collaboration with the Town of Winterville.

“The Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park will be among the first of its kind in our state. It serves as a lasting example of a community coming together and reflecting its commitment to the safety of all road users. We are honored to partner with the Town of Winterville and others in the Greenville area on this visionary effort,” Lansdell said.

