Winterville Town Council approves temporary electric rate reduction

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Winterville Town Council unanimously approved a temporary electric rate reduction.

The Council’s action will result in a 10% reduction for all Winterville electric customers for the April and May 2020 “usage periods.”

Customers should see the reduction in their May and June 2020 bills.

The temporary reduction was approved as a way to offer customers some temporary relief from hardships realized as a result of current coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Doug Jackson said “The Town Council recognizes we’re all in this crisis together and believes we should help Winterville’s citizens all we can during these circumstances.”

The Town is currently requesting that citizens pay their utility bills online or by phone.

If neither of those methods is an alternative, payments can be made at the Town Hall drive-thru window located at 2571 Railroad Street, Winterville, NC 28590.

Additional information regarding Town services, hours of operation and COVID-19 specific information can be obtained by visiting the Town’s website at www.wintervillenc.com.