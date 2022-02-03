Winterville woman wins Job-Applications.com national contest

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Job-Applications.com announced Thursday that a Winterville mom was selected as the sole winner of the most recent round of the company’s national Working Parent Scholarship.

In this round, Job-Applications.com recognized the efforts of one student in the United States who balances the difficult tasks of parenthood, working and seeking a higher education. Jennifer Cranford, 27, of Winterville was the national winner of this round’s $1,000 Working Parent Scholarship.

“This scholarship is very important to my family and me,” Cranford said in a press release from Job-Applications.com. “I began my undergraduate career at East Carolina University in 2013. During my first month of school, my mom suddenly and tragically passed away. With a lot of determination and support from my family, I was able to return to school and complete my degree.

“After undergrad, I worked a few odd jobs before landing in my current role. At this time, I had just had a child, we were freshly into the COVID-19 pandemic, and I was unsure of my future. I decided to go back to school to complete my master’s degree in Adult Education with a certificate in Student Affairs.

“Being a working mom, I have to take all of my classes online while finding time to do school work, work full-time, and care for my family. This scholarship will make a world of a difference for us as I continue to further my education to support my family. Thank you all so much!”

Cranford has a one-year-old girl and is a first-year graduate student at East Carolina University.

In her winning essay, she writes the keys to her success are: “supportive family, motivation, and perspective.”

Job-Applications.com, one of the leading job application resources available in the United States, created the Working Parent Scholarship in 2013 to help families obtain a better education and build a career. Applicants submit an essay on how to successfully balance parenthood, working and excelling in school. To date, more than $40,000 has been awarded by the Ohio-based company to scholarship recipients.

