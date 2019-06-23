Winterville wreck sends one to the hospital

One person was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Winterville.

The Winterville Community Fire Department says it happened around 6pm at the intersection of NC 903 South and Brevard Road.

Firefighters found a single vehicle collision in which the car left the road, went airborne through a fence, and landed upright in a yard adjacent to NC 903.

The driver, whom was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Vidant Medical Center by Winterville EMS with non life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

