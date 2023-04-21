WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone has a green thumb!

In order to celebrate Earth Day, US Cellular teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to help teach about gardening.

On Thursday, kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit worked with UScellular associates to plant vegetable plants in garden beds at the club. The Boys and Girls Club is located at 621 W. Firetower Rd. in Winterville.

In the above video interview, student Jayla Johnson and US Cellular Winterville store manager Tricia Guthrie speak about how important it is to learn how to garden, what items were planted and much more.